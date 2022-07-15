The Open Championship Tee Times

ST ANDREWS, UNITED KINGDOM, United Kingdom (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of The Open Championship at the St. Andrews (all times GMT)
7:45 a.m. _ Kevin Kisner, Trey Mullinax
7:55 a.m. _ Adri Arnaus, Tony Finau
8:05 a.m. _ Justin De Los Santos, Robert Macintyre
8:15 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Francesco Molinari
8:25 a.m. _ Robert Dinwiddie, Lars Van Meijel
8:35 a.m. _ Richard Mansell
8:40 a.m. _ Sebastian Munoz, Jordan L. Smith
8:50 a.m. _ Sungjae Im, Aaron Jarvis
9 a.m. _ Sam Bairstow, Wyndham Clark
9:10 a.m. _ Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Parry
9:20 a.m. _ Chris Kirk, Anthony Quayle
9:30 a.m. _ Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama
9:45 a.m. _ Jamie Rutherford, Jason Scrivener
9:55 a.m. _ Paul Casey, Joaquin Niemann
10:05 a.m. _ Marcus Armitage, Adrian Meronk
10:15 a.m. _ Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas
10:25 a.m. _ Corey Conners, Danny Willett
10:35 a.m. _ Billy Horschel, Cameron Tringale
10:50 a.m. _ Laurie Canter, Thomas Pieters
11 a.m. _ Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley
11:10 a.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman
11:20 a.m. _ Garrick Higgo, Kurt Kitayama
11:30 a.m. _ Sam Burns, Ian Poulter
11:40 a.m. _ Filippo Celli, David Law
11:55 a.m. _ Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris
12:05 p.m. _ Nicolai Hojgaard, Shane Lowry
12:15 p.m. _ Brad Kennedy, Victor Perez
12:25 p.m. _ Joohyung Kim, Patrick Reed
12:35 p.m. _ Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
12:45 p.m. _ Thriston Lawrence, Jordan Spieth
1 p.m. _ Thomas Detry, Xander Schauffele
