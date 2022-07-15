The Open Championship Tee Times

RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 6:09 PM

ST ANDREWS, UNITED KINGDOM, United Kingdom (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of The Open Championship at the St. Andrews (all times GMT)

7:45 a.m. _ Kevin Kisner, Trey Mullinax

7:55 a.m. _ Adri Arnaus, Tony Finau

8:05 a.m. _ Justin De Los Santos, Robert Macintyre

8:15 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Francesco Molinari

8:25 a.m. _ Robert Dinwiddie, Lars Van Meijel

8:35 a.m. _ Richard Mansell

8:40 a.m. _ Sebastian Munoz, Jordan L. Smith

8:50 a.m. _ Sungjae Im, Aaron Jarvis

9 a.m. _ Sam Bairstow, Wyndham Clark

9:10 a.m. _ Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Parry

9:20 a.m. _ Chris Kirk, Anthony Quayle

9:30 a.m. _ Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

9:45 a.m. _ Jamie Rutherford, Jason Scrivener

9:55 a.m. _ Paul Casey, Joaquin Niemann

10:05 a.m. _ Marcus Armitage, Adrian Meronk

10:15 a.m. _ Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas

10:25 a.m. _ Corey Conners, Danny Willett

10:35 a.m. _ Billy Horschel, Cameron Tringale

10:50 a.m. _ Laurie Canter, Thomas Pieters

11 a.m. _ Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

11:10 a.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

11:20 a.m. _ Garrick Higgo, Kurt Kitayama

11:30 a.m. _ Sam Burns, Ian Poulter

11:40 a.m. _ Filippo Celli, David Law

11:55 a.m. _ Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris

12:05 p.m. _ Nicolai Hojgaard, Shane Lowry

12:15 p.m. _ Brad Kennedy, Victor Perez

12:25 p.m. _ Joohyung Kim, Patrick Reed

12:35 p.m. _ Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

12:45 p.m. _ Thriston Lawrence, Jordan Spieth

1 p.m. _ Thomas Detry, Xander Schauffele

