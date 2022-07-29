WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Steve Torrence tops qualifying in NHRA Northwest Nationals

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 9:54 PM

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying Friday in the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Torrence had a 3.819-second run at 321.50 mph in the NHRA’s first event at the track since 2019. The four-time defending series champion is winless this season.

“We were very pleased to make a nice, clean run and our guys were happy with that,” Torrence said. “It’s a good place to build off and it’s good to be back here. We love coming here and I’ve enjoyed it a lot. The fans are so awesome and so appreciative of us being here.”

Bob Tasca III led in Funny Car and points leader Erica Enders in Pro Stock in the 13th of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and the final stop of the three-race NHRA Western Swing.

After winning in Sonoma last weekend, Tasca powered to a 3.965 at 319.82 in a Ford Mustang. Enders had a 6.608 at 209.26.

