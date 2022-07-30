WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Home » Sports » Steffen, Horvath debut for…

Steffen, Horvath debut for clubs in English 2nd tier

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 10:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath made debuts Saturday for teams on the opening day of the second tier English League Championship.

Steffen, on loan from Manchester City where he was a backup to Ederson, was in goal for Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw against visiting West Bromwich Albion.

American forward Daryl Dike entered in the 78th, his first appearance since Jan. 22. Dike injured a hamstring in his second match after transferring from Major League Soccer’s Orlando City, then hurt a tendon behind a knee during a rehab.

Horvath, on loan from Nottingham Forest, was in goal for Luton’s 0-0 draw against visiting Birmingham.

Steffen and Horvath hope to gain playing time while on loan and earn spots on the U.S. World Cup roster.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up