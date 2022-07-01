FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | DC violence prevention ahead of holiday
Stars add assistant coaches, re-sign backup goalie Wedgewood

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 3:10 PM

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have added Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine to the coaching staff while re-signing backup goalie Scott Wedgewood on a $2 million, two-year contract.

Spott and Nasreddine will be the assistants to new coach Pete DeBoer. Goaltending coach Jeff Reese and video coach Kelly Forbes are holdovers from former coach Rick Bowness’ staff.

The 54-year-old Spott has a long history with DeBoer, most recently with the Vegas Golden Knights. Spott also was on DeBoer’s staff in San Jose and with Kitchener and Plymouth in the Ontario Hockey League.

Nasreddine spent the previous seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils, including about half a season as the interim head coach in 2019-20. The former defenseman played parts of five NHL seasons after getting drafted in 1993.

Wedgewood split last season with New Jersey, Arizona and Dallas, joining the Stars in a trade that sent a third-round pick in 2023 to the Coyotes. He was 3-1-3 with a 3.05 goals-against average as Jake Oettinger’s backup in Dallas.

