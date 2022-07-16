Spain to play host England in Women’s Euros quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Spain will play host nation England in the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship after beating Denmark…

LONDON (AP) — Spain will play host nation England in the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship after beating Denmark 1-0 to finish second in Group B on Saturday.

Denmark, losing finalist in the last continental showpiece in 2017, exits in the group stage.

A draw would have been enough for Spain to hold onto second place and it took until 90th minute for Marta Cardona’s header to clinch the victory.

Spain will play England on Wednesday on the south coast in Brighton.

Germany had already clinched top spot in Group B before beating Finland 3-0 in Saturday’s other game. There were goals from Sophia Kleinherne, Alexandra Popp and Nicole Anyomi.

Germany, which won the last of its record eight European titles in 2013, will play Austria in the last eight on Thursday in Brentford.

