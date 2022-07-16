RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Home » Sports » Spain to play host…

Spain to play host England in Women’s Euros quarterfinals

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Spain will play host nation England in the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship after beating Denmark 1-0 to finish second in Group B on Saturday.

Denmark, losing finalist in the last continental showpiece in 2017, exits in the group stage.

A draw would have been enough for Spain to hold onto second place and it took until 90th minute for Marta Cardona’s header to clinch the victory.

Spain will play England on Wednesday on the south coast in Brighton.

Germany had already clinched top spot in Group B before beating Finland 3-0 in Saturday’s other game. There were goals from Sophia Kleinherne, Alexandra Popp and Nicole Anyomi.

Germany, which won the last of its record eight European titles in 2013, will play Austria in the last eight on Thursday in Brentford.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up