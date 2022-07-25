WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Home » Sports » Senators give Manfred until…

Senators give Manfred until Friday to respond on minors

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of U.S. senators has given baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a three-day extension until Friday to respond to questions about the sport’s antitrust exemption and minor leaguers.

The senators had made the request to Manfred on July 18, and MLB asked for the additional time.

Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican who is the ranking minority member, are among four senators who asked Manfred a series of questions that could be a prelude to proposed legislation further limiting an exemption created by a 1922 Supreme Court decision.

“I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred said before last week’s All-Star Game.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up