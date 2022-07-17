RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Sports » Sanchez, Atlanta United tie…

Sanchez, Atlanta United tie 1-1 with Orlando City

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Sanchez scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Sunday.

Sanchez tied the score at 1-1 for United (6-8-6) in the 71st minute, assisted by Thiago Almada.

Mauricio Pereyra scored the lone goal for Orlando (8-7-6).

United outshot Orlando 14-3, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.

Pedro Gallese made three saves for Orlando.

Up next for United is a matchup next Sunday against the LA Galaxy on the road, while Orlando plays the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up