Russell’s goal helps Sporting KC tie Minnesota United 1-1

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 10:12 PM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the 63rd minute and Sporting Kansas City overcame an own-goal by goalkeeper John Pulskamp to earn a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (5-11-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute when Andreu Fontàs’ chip pass to a prone Pulskamp bounced off his backside for a goal.

Kayden Pierre had an assist on Russell’s equalizer.

Sporting KC oushot Minnesota United 12-10 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Pulskamp notched three saves. Dayne St. Clair had five saves for Minnesota United (8-8-5).

