Rubio, Zardes lead Rapids to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 11:22 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio had a first-half goal, Gyasi Zardes scored in the second and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night.

Rubio found the net for a ninth time this season to stake Colorado (6-8-6) to a lead in the 20th minute. Zardes capped the scoring in the 75th minute with his third goal of the campaign.

The Galaxy (8-9-3) outshot Colorado 18-10, but the Rapids had a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough had two saves for the Rapids. Jonathan Bond saved two for the Galaxy.

