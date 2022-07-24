WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets | Russia FM visits Egypt | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Richie Ramsay wins Cazoo Classic for 4th European tour title

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 3:12 PM

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Scottish golfer Richie Ramsay claimed his fourth European tour title by winning the Cazoo Classic by one shot on Sunday.

The No. 329-ranked Ramsay punched the air and roared with delight after holing a par putt from 10 feet at the last hole at Hillside near Liverpool, northwest England.

He shot 3-under 69 and finished on 14-under 274 overall, earning his first title since the Trophee Hassan II in March 2015.

Englishman Paul Waring, who led after the first two rounds, shot 70 and was alone in second place. Five players were tied for third place another shot back: Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult (67) and Robin Petersson (68), Dutch player Daan Huizing (69), Scotland’s Grant Forrest (70) and France’s Julien Guerrier (72).

Guerrier led by one shot heading into the final round as he sought his first professional win.

