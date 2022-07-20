WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Sky-high diesel prices
Police order internal review of junior hockey investigation

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 6:11 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Police in London, Ontario., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team.

Hockey Canada, meanwhile, said it will no longer use a fund maintained by membership fees collected across the country to settle sexual assault claims.

London police chief Steve Williams said in a statement his department’s review will determine if any “additional investigative avenues may exist.” He added the original investigation, which concluded without charges, was “lengthy and detailed.”

Hockey Canada’s so-called “National Equity Fund” came to light this week as the federation continues to deal with the fallout from an alleged sexual assault at an event four years involving eight unidentified players and the subsequent out-of-court settlement.

