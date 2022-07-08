RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Biden to visit CIA on Ukriane | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at trial
Home » Sports » Pogačar wins Tour de…

Pogačar wins Tour de France stage 7 to extend lead

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 11:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar won his second Tour de France stage in a row in the first summit finish of the race to extend his lead in the yellow jersey on Friday.

Pogačar caught, first, Lennard Kämna, who came agonizingly close to a breakaway win, and then Jonas Vingegaard with one last sprint at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles, a ski resort in the Vosges mountains of eastern France.

The mountain hits a 24% gradient near the top. It was the site of Pogačar’s breakout moment on the 2020 Tour, when he took the yellow jersey from fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič on the penultimate stage and went on to win the race. Pogačar won the Tour again in 2021.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

FCC taps GSA’s Hill to be new CIO

DoD lifts ban on abortion care websites

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up