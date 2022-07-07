Pogačar wins 6th stage of Tour and takes yellow jersey

LONGWY, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar won the sixth and longest stage of the Tour de France on Thursday to…

LONGWY, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar won the sixth and longest stage of the Tour de France on Thursday to take the yellow jersey.

The winner of the 2020 and 2021 Tours, the Slovenian pulled away in the sprint finish to take his first stage win this month. He leads the Tour by four seconds from American rider Neilson Powless.

Wout Van Aert was the leader heading into the imposing stage of nearly 220 kilometers (137 miles) through Belgium and northern France and was the focus of attention with a breakaway, but was caught with 11 kilometers remaining. Van Aert dropped off the peloton.

