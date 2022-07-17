RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Philipsen wins scorching Tour stage, Vingegaard keeps lead

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 12:07 PM

CARCASSONNE, France (AP) — Jasper Philipsen of Belgium braved a heat wave to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France in a sprint on Sunday as Jonas Vingegaard kept the leader’s yellow jersey.

Philipsen beat Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on the line.

Benjamin Thomas had tried to attack for the first win by a French rider on this year’s Tour but was caught on the final stretch.

Faced with temperatures peaking at around 40 degrees Celsius (104 F), organizers deployed measures to deal with extreme heat. They relaxed the rules on riders’ refreshments and the maximum time to complete the stage, which at 202.5 kilometers (126 miles) was the joint second-longest of this year’s Tour.

