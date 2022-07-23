Petrovic has 6 saves for Revolution in 0-0 tie with Crew

WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 9:55 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Djordje Petrovic had six saves Saturday for New England and the Revolution tied 0-0 with the Columbus Crew.

Petrovic, a 6-foot-4, 22-year-old Serbian rookie, had his second shutout in eight MLS starts.

The Crew (7-5-9) outshot the Revolution (6-7-8) 17-5, with seven shots on goal to two for the Revolution.

Eloy Room had two saves and recorded his career-high tying seventh shut out of the season.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Crew visit Charlotte FC and the Revolution host Toronto FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

