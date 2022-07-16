RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca does not have contract renewed

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 12:29 AM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — After missing out on the World Cup, Peru’s soccer body said Friday it has not extended its contract with national team coach Ricardo Gareca.

The Peruvian soccer federation thanked Gareca on Twitter for his seven years on the job. Four years ago, Gareca took Peru to its first World Cup berth since 1982.

The Argentinian also confirmed the decision on social media.

Gareca’s Peru finished the latest edition of South American World Cup qualifiers in fifth place with 24 points in 18 matches. In the final stage of qualifying, Peru was eliminated by Australia in June in a 5-4 penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular time.

