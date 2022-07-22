WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Pera stretches winning run, faces Kontaveit in Hamburg final

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 10:31 AM

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — American Bernarda Pera will play top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the women’s final of the Hamburg European Open after both won their semifinal matches in straight sets on Friday.

The 27-year-old Pera, who secured her first WTA title in Budapest last week, advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over seventh-seeded Maryna Zanevska.

It was Pera’s 11th straight win going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches.

Kontaveit beat Russian-born Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5 to reach her 16th career final and her first since losing to Iga Swiatek in Doha in February.

Kontaveit, who will be bidding for her seventh singles title, defeated Pera in their only previous meeting, 7-5, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon in June.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz played Karen Khachanov in the pick of the men’s quarterfinals later Friday.

