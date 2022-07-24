WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Paes, Ferreira lead Dallas past Real Salt Lake

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 12:38 AM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jesus Ferreira scored an early goal and Maarten Paes had five saves to help Dallas beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 Saturday night.

Ferreira’s goal came in the 14th minute to secure the win for Dallas (8-6-8). Paxton Pomykal got an assist on the goal.

RSL (9-7-6) outshot Dallas 25-7, with five shots on goal to two for Dallas.

Paes saved all five shots he faced for Dallas. Zac MacMath saved one of the two shots he faced for RSL.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dallas hosts the LA Galaxy and RSL visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

