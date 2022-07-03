FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Niezgoda, Timbers tie 2-2 with Nashville

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 10:52 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the tying goal for the Portland Timbers in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Sunday.

Niezgoda’s equalizer came in the 69th minute for the Timbers (5-6-8). Eryk Williamson got an assist on the goal.

The Timbers also got one goal from Dairon Asprilla.

Hany Mukhtar and Sean Davis scored one goal each for Nashville (7-5-6).

The Timbers outshot Nashville 15-11, with six shots on goal to nine for Nashville.

Elliot Panicco saved four of the six shots he faced for Nashville. David Bingham had seven saves for the Timbers.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Nashville visiting Charlotte FC while the Timbers visit the Seattle Sounders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

