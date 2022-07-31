NHRA Amalie Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals Results

Sunday At Pacific Raceways Kent, Wash. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Tony Schumacher; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Leah Pruett;…

Sunday At Pacific Raceways Kent, Wash. Final finish order

Top Fuel 1. Tony Schumacher; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Antron Brown; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Jim Maroney; 14. Scott Palmer; 15. Ron Smith; 16. Mike Salinas.

Funny Car 1. Robert Hight; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. John Force; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Ron Capps; 12. Gary Densham.

Pro Stock 1. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6. Camrie Caruso; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Mason McGaha; 11. Matt Hartford; 12. Fernando Cuadra; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Bo Butner.

Final Results Top Fuel

Tony Schumacher, 3.977 seconds, 251.34 mph def. Brittany Force, 5.145 seconds, 153.14 mph.

Funny Car Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.975, 319.98 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.978, 324.75.

Pro Stock

Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.638, 208.68 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.644, 209.17.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Jackie Fricke, 5.668, 242.58 def. Kim Parker, 8.270, 139.04.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Jake Guadagnolo, Chevy Camaro, 5.565, 262.23 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.567, 264.08.

Competition Eliminator

Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 7.107, 148.01 def. Bruce Schmiedl, Bantam Roadster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock

Rod Stults, Olds Ciera, 10.969, 103.15 def. Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.154, 137.04.

Stock Eliminator

Jody Lang, Chevy Malibu Wagon, 12.317, 92.33 def. Ryan McClanahan, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Dylan Hough, Dragster, 8.914, 180.02 def. James Glenn, Dragster, 8.935, 161.23.

Super Gas

Randy Sides, Chevy Camaro, 9.923, 173.07 def. Rodney Lee, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

Super Street

Tony Hopkins, Chevy, 10.910, 147.15 def. David Wakefield, Chevelle, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman

Shawn Herbst, Firebird, 7.129, 166.60 def. Joe Mellof, GXP, Foul – Red Light.

Top Dragster

Thomas Bayer, Dragster, 6.254, 224.73 def. Clinton Geise, Dragster, 6.670, 195.31.

Junior Dragster Shootout

Daniel O’Connor, 7.889, 81.02 def. Cole Dickhoff, Foul – Red Light.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel First Round

Josh Hart, 3.759, 325.61 def. Clay Millican, 3.792, 323.04; Leah Pruett, 3.781, 325.69 def. Antron Brown, 3.796, 320.81; Brittany Force, 3.742, 332.43 def. Jim Maroney, 4.148, 226.51; Tony Schumacher, 3.852, 294.75 def. Scott Palmer, 5.857, 110.73; Steve Torrence, 3.794, 324.36 def. Ron Smith, Broke; Doug Kalitta, 3.837, 322.11 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.856, 315.34; Shawn Langdon, 3.796, 321.73 def. Mike Salinas, Broke; Justin Ashley, 3.782, 325.30 def. Austin Prock, 3.796, 326.32;

Quarterfinals

Schumacher, 3.827, 313.66 def. Langdon, 3.797, 304.32; Force, 3.791, 327.59 def. Hart, 3.924, 291.07; Pruett, 3.818, 322.42 def. Kalitta, 3.827, 316.67; Ashley, 3.785, 322.42 def. Torrence, 6.333, 95.40;

Semifinals

Force, 3.823, 325.61 def. Pruett, 6.295, 107.05; Schumacher, 4.485, 258.37 def. Ashley, Foul – Centerline;

Final

Schumacher, 3.977, 251.34 def. Force, 5.145, 153.14.

Funny Car First Round

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.939, 323.66 def. Gary Densham, Mustang, 5.110, 140.11; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.964, 320.74 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.045, 313.00; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.277, 277.66 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.633, 186.00; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.459, 214.83 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.622, 181.64; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.914, 323.35 def. Ron Capps, Supra, 4.674, 184.60; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.955, 325.14 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.990, 312.21;

Quarterfinals

Force, 3.965, 323.97 def. Wilkerson, 4.462, 201.43; Todd, 3.980, 323.35 def. Tasca III, 7.751, 105.74; Hight, 3.960, 320.89 def. DeJoria, 5.142, 145.41;

Semifinals

Todd, 3.984, 323.50 was unopposed; Hight, 3.976, 319.45 def. Force, 4.041, 322.50;

Final

Hight, 3.975, 319.98 def. Todd, 3.978, 324.75.

Pro Stock First Round

Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.631, 208.04 def. Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 8.284, 114.70; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.617, 206.10 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.628, 207.34; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.641, 205.91 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.668, 206.64; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.610, 207.50 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.598, 209.36 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.652, 207.11; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.599, 207.78 was unopposed; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.605, 208.91 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.627, 208.42; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.593, 208.97 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.674, 208.23;

Quarterfinals

Stanfield, 6.643, 208.84 def. Koretsky, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.598, 207.72 def. Cuadra Jr., Foul – Red Light; Coughlin Jr., 6.619, 209.23 def. Caruso, 6.635, 207.72; Enders, 6.594, 209.72 def. Glenn, 6.633, 206.16;

Semifinals

Coughlin Jr., 6.659, 208.36 def. Anderson, 8.796, 112.18; Enders, 6.649, 208.71 def. Stanfield, 6.652, 208.42;

Final

Coughlin Jr., 6.638, 208.68 def. Enders, 6.644, 209.17.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 1,083; 2. Mike Salinas, 1,008; 3. Justin Ashley, 910; 4. Steve Torrence, 862; 5. Josh Hart, 689; 6. Leah Pruett, 673; 7. Shawn Langdon, 657; 8. Doug Kalitta, 624; 9. Austin Prock, 602; 10. Clay Millican, 583.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 1,250; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,022; 3. Ron Capps, 956; 4. John Force, 904; 5. Bob Tasca III, 797; 6. J.R. Todd, 708; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 686; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 659; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 574; 10. Jim Campbell, 457.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 1,078; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 975; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 723; 4. Greg Anderson, 676; 5. Dallas Glenn, 614; 6. Mason McGaha, 572; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., 571; 8. Camrie Caruso, 539; 9. Matt Hartford, 521; 10. Bo Butner, 475.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.