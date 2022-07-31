NHRA Amalie Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Pacific Raceways
|Kent, Wash.
|Final finish order
Top Fuel 1. Tony Schumacher; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Antron Brown; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Jim Maroney; 14. Scott Palmer; 15. Ron Smith; 16. Mike Salinas.
Funny Car 1. Robert Hight; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. John Force; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Ron Capps; 12. Gary Densham.
Pro Stock 1. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6. Camrie Caruso; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Mason McGaha; 11. Matt Hartford; 12. Fernando Cuadra; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Bo Butner.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Tony Schumacher, 3.977 seconds, 251.34 mph def. Brittany Force, 5.145 seconds, 153.14 mph.
Funny Car Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.975, 319.98 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.978, 324.75.
|Pro Stock
Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.638, 208.68 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.644, 209.17.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Jackie Fricke, 5.668, 242.58 def. Kim Parker, 8.270, 139.04.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Jake Guadagnolo, Chevy Camaro, 5.565, 262.23 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.567, 264.08.
|Competition Eliminator
Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 7.107, 148.01 def. Bruce Schmiedl, Bantam Roadster, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Stock
Rod Stults, Olds Ciera, 10.969, 103.15 def. Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.154, 137.04.
|Stock Eliminator
Jody Lang, Chevy Malibu Wagon, 12.317, 92.33 def. Ryan McClanahan, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Comp
Dylan Hough, Dragster, 8.914, 180.02 def. James Glenn, Dragster, 8.935, 161.23.
|Super Gas
Randy Sides, Chevy Camaro, 9.923, 173.07 def. Rodney Lee, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Street
Tony Hopkins, Chevy, 10.910, 147.15 def. David Wakefield, Chevelle, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Sportsman
Shawn Herbst, Firebird, 7.129, 166.60 def. Joe Mellof, GXP, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Dragster
Thomas Bayer, Dragster, 6.254, 224.73 def. Clinton Geise, Dragster, 6.670, 195.31.
|Junior Dragster Shootout
Daniel O’Connor, 7.889, 81.02 def. Cole Dickhoff, Foul – Red Light.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Josh Hart, 3.759, 325.61 def. Clay Millican, 3.792, 323.04; Leah Pruett, 3.781, 325.69 def. Antron Brown, 3.796, 320.81; Brittany Force, 3.742, 332.43 def. Jim Maroney, 4.148, 226.51; Tony Schumacher, 3.852, 294.75 def. Scott Palmer, 5.857, 110.73; Steve Torrence, 3.794, 324.36 def. Ron Smith, Broke; Doug Kalitta, 3.837, 322.11 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.856, 315.34; Shawn Langdon, 3.796, 321.73 def. Mike Salinas, Broke; Justin Ashley, 3.782, 325.30 def. Austin Prock, 3.796, 326.32;
|Quarterfinals
Schumacher, 3.827, 313.66 def. Langdon, 3.797, 304.32; Force, 3.791, 327.59 def. Hart, 3.924, 291.07; Pruett, 3.818, 322.42 def. Kalitta, 3.827, 316.67; Ashley, 3.785, 322.42 def. Torrence, 6.333, 95.40;
|Semifinals
Force, 3.823, 325.61 def. Pruett, 6.295, 107.05; Schumacher, 4.485, 258.37 def. Ashley, Foul – Centerline;
|Final
Schumacher, 3.977, 251.34 def. Force, 5.145, 153.14.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.939, 323.66 def. Gary Densham, Mustang, 5.110, 140.11; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.964, 320.74 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.045, 313.00; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.277, 277.66 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.633, 186.00; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.459, 214.83 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.622, 181.64; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.914, 323.35 def. Ron Capps, Supra, 4.674, 184.60; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.955, 325.14 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.990, 312.21;
|Quarterfinals
Force, 3.965, 323.97 def. Wilkerson, 4.462, 201.43; Todd, 3.980, 323.35 def. Tasca III, 7.751, 105.74; Hight, 3.960, 320.89 def. DeJoria, 5.142, 145.41;
|Semifinals
Todd, 3.984, 323.50 was unopposed; Hight, 3.976, 319.45 def. Force, 4.041, 322.50;
|Final
Hight, 3.975, 319.98 def. Todd, 3.978, 324.75.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.631, 208.04 def. Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 8.284, 114.70; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.617, 206.10 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.628, 207.34; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.641, 205.91 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.668, 206.64; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.610, 207.50 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.598, 209.36 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.652, 207.11; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.599, 207.78 was unopposed; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.605, 208.91 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.627, 208.42; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.593, 208.97 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.674, 208.23;
|Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.643, 208.84 def. Koretsky, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.598, 207.72 def. Cuadra Jr., Foul – Red Light; Coughlin Jr., 6.619, 209.23 def. Caruso, 6.635, 207.72; Enders, 6.594, 209.72 def. Glenn, 6.633, 206.16;
|Semifinals
Coughlin Jr., 6.659, 208.36 def. Anderson, 8.796, 112.18; Enders, 6.649, 208.71 def. Stanfield, 6.652, 208.42;
|Final
Coughlin Jr., 6.638, 208.68 def. Enders, 6.644, 209.17.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force, 1,083; 2. Mike Salinas, 1,008; 3. Justin Ashley, 910; 4. Steve Torrence, 862; 5. Josh Hart, 689; 6. Leah Pruett, 673; 7. Shawn Langdon, 657; 8. Doug Kalitta, 624; 9. Austin Prock, 602; 10. Clay Millican, 583.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 1,250; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,022; 3. Ron Capps, 956; 4. John Force, 904; 5. Bob Tasca III, 797; 6. J.R. Todd, 708; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 686; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 659; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 574; 10. Jim Campbell, 457.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 1,078; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 975; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 723; 4. Greg Anderson, 676; 5. Dallas Glenn, 614; 6. Mason McGaha, 572; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., 571; 8. Camrie Caruso, 539; 9. Matt Hartford, 521; 10. Bo Butner, 475.
