NHL Number 1 Draft Picks

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 7:29 PM

First overall selections at the National Hockey League’s entry draft (with year, player, team, position and previous club with league or country in parentheses):

2022 — Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal, LW, TPS (Finland).

2021 — Owen Power, Buffalo, D, Michigan (NCAA)

2020 — Alexis Lafreniere, N.Y. Rangers, LW, Rimouski, (QMJHL)

2019 — Jack Hughes, New Jersey, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)

2018 — Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo, D, Frolunda (SHL)

2017 — Nico Hischier, New Jersey, C, Halifax (QMJHL)

2016 — Auston Matthews, Toronto, C, Zurich (SUI)

2015 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton, C, Erie (OHL)

2014 — Aaron Ekblad, Florida, D, Barrie (OHL)

2013 — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado, C, Halifax (QMJHL)

2012 — Nail Yakupov, Edmonton, RW, Sarnia (OHL)

2011 — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton, C, Red Deer (WHL)

2010 — Taylor Hall, Edmonton, LW, Windsor (OHL)

2009 — John Tavares, N.Y. Islanders, C, London (OHL)

2008 — Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay, C, Sarnia (OHL)

2007 — Patrick Kane, Chicago, RW, London (OHL)

2006 — Erik Johnson, St. Louis, D, National U-18 (U.S.)

2005 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh, F, Rimouski (QMJHL)

2004 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington, LW, Dynamo (Russia)

2003 — Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh, G, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

2002 — Rick Nash, Columbus, LW, London (OHL)

2001 — Ilya Kovalchuk, Atlanta, C, Spartak (Russia)

2000 — Rick DiPietro, N.Y. Islanders, G, Boston U. (NCAA)

1999 — Patrik Stefan, Atlanta, C, Long Beach (IHL)

1998 — Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay, C, Rimouski (QMJHL)

1997 — Joe Thornton, Boston, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

1996 — Chris Phillips, Ottawa, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

1995 — Bryan Berard, Ottawa, D, Detroit (OHL)

1994 — Ed Jovanovski, Florida, D, Windsor (OHL)

1993 — Alexandre Daigle, Ottawa, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

1992 — Roman Hamrlik, Tampa Bay, D, ZPS Zin (Czech Republic)

1991 — Eric Lindros, Quebec, C, Oshawa (OHL)

1990 — Owen Nolan, Quebec, RW, Cornwall (OHL)

1989 — Mats Sundin, Quebec, RW, Nacka (Sweden)

1988 — Mike Modano, Minnesota, C, Prince Albert (WHL)

1987 — Pierre Turgeon, Buffalo, C, Granby (QMJHL)

1986 — Joe Murphy, Detroit, C, Michigan St. (NCAA)

1985 — Wendel Clark, Toronto, LW/D, Saskatoon (WHL)

1984 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh, C, Laval (QMJHL)

1983 — Brian Lawton, Minnesota, C, Mount St. Charles (U.S. high school)

1982 — Gord Kluzak, Boston, D, Billings (WHL)

1981 — Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg, C, Cornwall (QMJHL)

1980 — Doug Wickenheiser, Montreal, C, Regina (WHL)

1979 — Rob Ramage, Colorado, D, London (OHL)

1978 — Bobby Smith, Minnesota, C, Ottawa (OHL)

1977 — Dale McCourt, Detroit, C, St. Catharines (OHL)

1976 — Rick Green, Washington, D, London (OHL)

1975 — Mel Bridgman, Philadelphia, C, Victoria (WHL)

1974 — Greg Joly, Washington, D, Regina (WHL)

1973 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders, D, Ottawa (OHL)

1972 — Bill Harris, N.Y. Islanders, RW, Toronto (OHL)

1971 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal, RW, Quebec (QMJHL)

1970 — Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo, C, Montreal (OHL)

1969 — Rejean Houle, Montreal, LW, Montreal (OHL)

1968 — Michel Plasse, Montreal, G, Drummondville (QMJHL)

1967 — Rick Pagnutti, Los Angeles, D, Garson (Northern Ont.)

1966 — Barry Gibbs, Boston, D, Estevan (SJHL)

1965 — Andre Veilleux, N.Y. Rangers, RW, Montreal Ranger (Jr.B)

1964 — Claude Gauthier, Detroit, NA, Rosemont (Que.)

1963 — Garry Monahan, Montreal, LW, St. Michael’s Juveniles

