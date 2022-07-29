WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
New-look Dortmund starts season with 3-0 win at 1860 Munich

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 5:14 PM

BERLIN (AP) — With a strengthened defense and new-look attack, Borussia Dortmund started the new season with a 3-0 win at third-division team 1860 Munich in the first round of the German Cup on Friday.

Donyell Malen, Jude Bellingham and new signing Karim Adeyemi all scored in the first half for dominant Dortmund, which showed no ill effect following top goal-scorer Erling Haaland’s switch to Manchester City in the offseason.

Adeyemi, who joined from Salzburg, Malen and the 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko all started up front for the visitors, while coach Edin Terzić also began with new signings Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck in central defense.

Terzić was unable to play Sébastien Haller, who was signed as a replacement for Haaland, as the Ivory Coast forward is recovering after an operation on a testicular tumor.

American Gio Reyna did not feature in the squad but there was no immediate word from the club on any potential injury.

Dortmund also controlled the second half and failed to add to its tally despite finishing the game with 25 shots at goal compared to the home side’s one. The 1860 goalkeeper Marco Hiller made several saves.

Stuttgart edged past third-division club Dynamo Dresden 1-0 thanks to Darko Churlinov’s first-half strike. Stuttgart had defender Waldemar Anton sent off in the 67th for a second yellow card.

Karlsruher SC routed fifth-tier team Neustrelitz 8-0 and second-tier Nuremberg beat fourth-tier Kaan-Marienborn 2-0.

