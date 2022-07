NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Wednesday, March 16 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. Howard 55, Incarnate Word 51 At James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, Iowa Dayton 88, DePaul 57 Thursday, March 17 At Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, N.C. Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary's 70 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. Missouri St. 61, Florida St. 50 GREENSBORO REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 18 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. South Carolina 79, Howard 21 Miami 78, South Florida 66 At James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, Iowa Georgia 70, Dayton 54 Iowa St. 78, Texas-Arlington 71 At Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa Creighton 84, Colorado 74 Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58 Saturday, March 19 At McKale Center Tuscon, Ariz. North Carolina 79, Stephen F. Austin 66 Arizona 72, UNLV 67 Second Round Sunday, March 20 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. South Carolina 49, Miami 33 At James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, Iowa Iowa St. 67, Georgia 44 At Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa Creighton 64, Iowa 62 Monday, March 21 At McKale Center Tuscon, Ariz. North Carolina 63, Arizona 45 At Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C. Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 South Carolina 69, North Carolina 61 Creighton 76, Iowa St. 68 Regional Championship Sunday, March 27 South Carolina 80, Creighton 50 WICHITA REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 18 At KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky. Louisville 83, Albany (NY) 51 Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55 At Ferrell Center Waco, Texas South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61 Baylor 89, Hawaii 49 Saturday, March 19 At Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn. Belmont 73, Oregon 70, 2OT Tennessee 80, Buffalo 67 At Crisler Center Ann Arbor, Mich. Villanova 61, BYU 57 Michigan 74, American 39 Second Round Sunday, March 20 At KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky. Louisville 68, Gonzaga 59 At Ferrell Center Waco, Texas South Dakota 61, Baylor 47 Monday, March 21 At Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee 70, Belmont 67 At Crisler Center Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan 64, Villanova 49 At Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, Kan. Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 26 Louisville 76, Tennessee 64 Michigan 52, South Dakota 49 Regional Championship Monday, March 28 Louisville 62, Michigan 50 SPOKANE REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 18 At Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif. Stanford 78, Montana St. 37 Kansas 77, Georgia Tech 58 At Xfinity Center College Park, Md. Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81 Maryland 102, Delaware 71 At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas Utah 92, Arkansas 69 Texas 70, Fairfield 52 Saturday, March 19 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. Ohio St. 63, Missouri St. 56 LSU 83, Jackson St. 77 Second Round Sunday, March 20 At Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif. Stanford 91, Kansas 65 At Xfinity Center College Park, Md. Maryland 89, Florida Gulf Coast 65 At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas Texas 78, Utah 56 Monday, March 21 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. Ohio St. 79, LSU 64 At Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Spokane, Wash. Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 Stanford 72, Maryland 66 Texas 66, Ohio St. 63 Regional Championship Sunday, March 27 Stanford 59, Texas 50 BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL First Round Saturday, March 19 At Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, N.C. NC State 96, Longwood 68 Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40 At Lloyd Noble Center Norman, Okla. Notre Dame 89, UMass 78 Oklahoma 78, IUPUI 72 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Princeton 69, Kentucky 62 Indiana 85, Charlotte 51 At Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, Conn. UCF 69, Florida 52 UConn 83, Mercer 38 Second Round Monday, March 21 At Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, N.C. NC State 89, Kansas St. 57 At Lloyd Noble Center Norman, Okla. Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64 At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Indiana 56, Princeton 55 At Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, Conn. UConn 52, UCF 47 At Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, Conn. Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 26 NC State 66, Notre Dame 63 UConn 75, Indiana 58 Regional Championship Monday, March 28 UConn 91, NC State 87, 2OT FINAL FOUR At Target Center Minneapolis National Semifinals Friday, April 1 South Carolina 72, Louisville 59 UConn 63, Stanford 58 National Championship Sunday, April 3 South Carolina 64, UConn 49