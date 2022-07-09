RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Results

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 4:35 PM

Saturday

At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio.

Lap length: 2.26 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 67 laps, 59 points.

2. (13) Zane Smith, Ford, 67, 54.

3. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 67, 43.

4. (19) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 67, 38.

5. (20) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 67, 44.

6. (31) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 67, 31.

7. (17) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 67, 32.

8. (23) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 67, 29.

9. (30) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 67, 28.

10. (28) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 67, 27.

11. (12) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 67, 37.

12. (21) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 67, 26.

13. (22) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 67, 24.

14. (14) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 67, 23.

15. (10) Taylor Gray, Ford, 67, 22.

16. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 67, 21.

17. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 67, 20.

18. (5) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 67, 19.

19. (6) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 67, 18.

20. (16) Tanner Gray, Ford, 67, 17.

21. (7) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 67, 23.

22. (36) Stephen Mallozzi, Chevrolet, 67, 15.

23. (15) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 66, 14.

24. (27) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 66, 13.

25. (33) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, accident, 65, 12.

26. (1) Corey Heim, Toyota, transmission, 60, 26.

27. (29) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 60, 10.

28. (4) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 57, 17.

29. (26) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 8.

30. (25) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 7.

31. (8) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, accident, 49, 8.

32. (9) Dylan Lupton, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 5.

33. (32) Kenko Miura, Chevrolet, 42, 4.

34. (11) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, brakes, 37, 3.

35. (18) Trey Burke, Chevrolet, reargear, 16, 2.

36. (24) Mason Filippi, Toyota, engine, 9, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 71.935 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 19 minutes, 24 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.119 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Heim 0-3; P.Kligerman 4-39; Z.Smith 40-42; P.Kligerman 43-59; Z.Smith 60-64; P.Kligerman 65-67

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): P.Kligerman, 3 times for 56 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 8 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 3; C.Heim, 2; J.Nemechek, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Friesen, 1; R.Preece, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. Z.Smith, 530; 2. J.Nemechek, 509; 3. B.Rhodes, 500; 4. C.Smith, 495; 5. S.Friesen, 477; 6. T.Majeski, 477; 7. C.Eckes, 447; 8. C.Hocevar, 425; 9. G.Enfinger, 389; 10. M.Crafton, 379; 11. D.Kraus, 350; 12. T.Ankrum, 329; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 317; 14. T.Gray, 309; 15. C.Purdy, 270; 16. R.Preece, 253.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

