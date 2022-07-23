NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck CRC Brakleen 150 Results

Saturday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Chandler Smith, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 60 laps, 50 points.

2. (22) Ryan Preece, Ford, 60, 35.

3. (12) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 60, 45.

4. (17) Corey Heim, Toyota, 60, 34.

5. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 60, 40.

6. (31) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

7. (6) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 60, 36.

8. (5) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 60, 48.

9. (7) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 60, 34.

10. (18) Tanner Gray, Ford, 60, 27.

11. (15) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 60, 30.

12. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 60, 25.

13. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 60, 32.

14. (4) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 60, 30.

15. (13) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 60, 32.

16. (14) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 60, 33.

17. (8) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 60, 21.

18. (10) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 60, 24.

19. (11) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 60, 18.

20. (36) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 60, 17.

21. (27) Max Gutierrez, Chevrolet, 60, 16.

22. (23) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 60, 15.

23. (9) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 60, 14.

24. (26) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 60, 13.

25. (33) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 60, 12.

26. (32) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 60, 13.

27. (24) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 60, 10.

28. (20) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 60, 9.

29. (28) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 60, 8.

30. (35) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 60, 7.

31. (29) Armani Williams, Toyota, 59, 6.

32. (21) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 59, 5.

33. (19) Hailie Deegan, Ford, brakes, 57, 4.

34. (30) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 55, 3.

35. (25) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 18, 2.

36. (34) Todd Bodine, Toyota, accident, 12, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.572 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 20 minutes, 39 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.262 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Z.Smith 0; C.Smith 1-27; C.Eckes 28-32; C.Smith 33-40; R.Preece 41-46; C.Smith 47-60

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 3 times for 49 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 5 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 3; C.Heim, 2; J.Nemechek, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Friesen, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; P.Kligerman, 1; R.Preece, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. Z.Smith, 584; 2. J.Nemechek, 526; 3. C.Smith, 526; 4. S.Friesen, 515; 5. B.Rhodes, 514; 6. T.Majeski, 503; 7. C.Eckes, 491; 8. C.Hocevar, 468; 9. G.Enfinger, 426; 10. M.Crafton, 398; 11. D.Kraus, 379; 12. T.Ankrum, 352; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 335; 14. T.Gray, 326; 15. C.Purdy, 294; 16. P.Kligerman, 282.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

