NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Results

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 60 points.

2. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 260, 45.

3. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 260, 34.

4. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 260, 33.

5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 46.

6. (7) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 260, 31.

7. (24) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 260, 30.

8. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 260, 29.

9. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 28.

10. (27) Harrison Burton, Ford, 260, 31.

11. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 260, 26.

12. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 25.

13. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 26.

14. (32) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 23.

15. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 260, 22.

16. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 21.

17. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 260, 20.

18. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 27.

19. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 24.

20. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 22.

21. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 260, 17.

22. (21) Kurt Busch, Toyota, accident, 259, 25.

23. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 259, 14.

24. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 259, 0.

25. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 259, 15.

26. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, dvp, 252, 11.

27. (33) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 252, 0.

28. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, dvp, 174, 9.

29. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 170, 17.

30. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 170, 16.

31. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 162, 6.

32. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, dvp, 160, 14.

33. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 107, 4.

34. (29) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, suspension, 91, 0.

35. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 90, 2.

36. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, accident, 77, 0.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

