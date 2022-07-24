NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Results

Sunday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160 laps, 54 points.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160, 52.

3. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160, 45.

4. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 160, 33.

5. (9) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 160, 41.

6. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 160, 31.

7. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 160, 41.

8. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160, 29.

9. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 160, 30.

10. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 160, 27.

11. (34) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 160, 37.

12. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 25.

13. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160, 24.

14. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160, 30.

15. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 160, 22.

16. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160, 21.

17. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 160, 20.

18. (10) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 160, 0.

19. (32) Cole Custer, Ford, 160, 18.

20. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 160, 17.

21. (23) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 160, 16.

22. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 160, 15.

23. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 160, 14.

24. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 13.

25. (28) Harrison Burton, Ford, 160, 12.

26. (22) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 160, 0.

27. (29) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 160, 10.

28. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 160, 9.

29. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 160, 14.

30. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 159, 0.

31. (5) Chris Buescher, Ford, 158, 6.

32. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 158, 0.

33. (20) Austin Cindric, Ford, 154, 4.

34. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 142, 12.

35. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 135, 15.

36. (31) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, accident, 35, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 122.464 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 15 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .927 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; K.Busch 1-12; K.Larson 13-30; H.Burton 31-34; C.Bell 35-48; K.Busch 49-64; M.Truex 65-66; R.Blaney 67-73; E.Jones 74-84; B.Wallace 85-87; K.Busch 88-122; R.Chastain 123; D.Hamlin 124-126; B.Wallace 127; R.Chastain 128-142; D.Hamlin 143-160

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 3 times for 63 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 21 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 18 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 16 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 14 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 11 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 7 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 4 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 4 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Elliott, 3; R.Chastain, 2; J.Logano, 2; W.Byron, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Larson, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Cindric, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; D.Suárez, 1; T.Reddick, 1; C.Briscoe, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 734; 2. R.Chastain, 667; 3. R.Blaney, 656; 4. M.Truex, 619; 5. K.Larson, 616; 6. Ky.Busch, 594; 7. J.Logano, 582; 8. C.Bell, 570; 9. K.Harvick, 551; 10. W.Byron, 536; 11. A.Bowman, 510; 12. A.Almirola, 490; 13. A.Cindric, 489; 14. Ku.Busch, 485; 15. D.Suárez, 479; 16. T.Reddick, 474.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

