Moralez, Johnson’s shut out help NYCFC beat Inter Miami 2-0

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 9:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Johnson delivered a three-save shutout while Maxi Moralez scored in New York City FC’s 2-0 win over Inter Miami on Saturday.

Moralez put NYCFC (12-4-5) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 12th minute.

NYCFC also got one goal from Heber.

NYCFC outshot Miami (7-10-4) 12-8, with five shots on goal to three for Miami.

Drake Callender saved three of the five shots he faced for Miami.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with NYCFC visiting Montreal while Miami hosts Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

