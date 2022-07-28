WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
MATCHDAY: Dortmund in German Cup action to start new season

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 11:04 AM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

European soccer restarts in earnest for the new season with Bundesliga teams Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart playing lower-league opposition in the first round of the German Cup. Dortmund, which lost top-scorer Erling Haaland to Manchester City in the offseason, plays at 1860 Munich and Stuttgart visits Dynamo Dresden, another third-division team. Second-division Nuremberg and Karlsruher SC also face lower-league opposition on the opening night of the competition. More German Cup games are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Bundesliga kicks off on Aug. 5.

ENGLAND

The English season begins with a second-tier Championship match between Huddersfield and Burnley, which has a new manager in former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany following the team’s relegation from the Premier League. The Premier League starts on Aug. 5.

