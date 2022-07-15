RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Sports » Man United signs Christian…

Man United signs Christian Eriksen to 3-year contract

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract on Friday.

The 30-year-old Eriksen played for Brentford in the second half of last season, joining the London club almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

The former Tottenham player is United’s second major signing under manager Erik ten Hag following the arrival of left back Tyrell Malacia from Dutch club Feyenoord.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” said Eriksen, who has also played for Inter Milan.

Eriksen said he has spoken with Ten Hag “and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.”

Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last December since Italian regulations prevented him from playing with the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator that was fitted.

United football director John Murtough said that in addition to technical skills, Eriksen “will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up