Man United goes Dutch again to buy left back Tyrell Malacia

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 9:35 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United went back to the Netherlands to buy its first player on Tuesday since Erik ten Hag arrived as coach.

Tyrell Malacia signed from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of 15 million euros ($15.4 million) to compete with England international Luke Shaw to play at left back. United said Malacia signed a four-year contract.

“This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new teammates and a tremendous manager leading us,” Malacia said of Ten Hag, whose Ajax team finished top of the Eredivisie in each of the past four seasons when Feyenoord had a best finish of third.

Whether Netherlands international Malacia ever gets to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford is unclear.

Ronaldo was excused from returning to preseason training on Monday, with the club citing family reasons, and it is unclear if he will fly with the team to Thailand this week.

The 37-year-old superstar has told the club he wants to leave and seek Champions League games. United will play in the Europa League this season after a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League in May.

