RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Sports » Man United agrees $58M…

Man United agrees $58M fee for Ajax defender Martínez

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax to buy defender Lisandro Martínez for nearly $58 million.

The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag, who moved to United from Ajax.

The 24-year-old Martínez still has to pass a medical examination and sign a contract.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martínez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalized, and to UK visa requirements,” United said in a statement on Sunday.

Ajax said the transfer fee will be 57.37 million euros ($57.9 million) with a potential further 10 million euros for the Dutch club in conditional add-ons.

The 24-year-old Martínez has played seven times for Argentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up