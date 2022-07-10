RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Lowe’s own-goal sends Orlando City past Inter Miami 1-0

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 12:41 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Damion Lowe’s own-goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time game Orlando City SC a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami CF after a lengthy weather delay on Saturday.

Lowe had the ball carom off his leg past goalkeeper Drake Callender, who had one save for Inter Miami (6-8-4).

Pedro Gallese had one save for Orlando City (8-7-4).

Inter Miami had a 10-8 advantage in shots. Both teams had just one shot on goal.

