Long, Red Bulls beat Sporting KC 1-0

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 11:07 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Aaron Long scored and the New York Red Bulls beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday despite playing the 20-plus minutes a man down.

Long gave the Red Bulls (9-5-5) a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute when he headed home a ball-in played by Lewis Morgan.

New York played a man down after Sean Nealis was shown a red card in the 73rd minute for a hand ball that — after video review — was determined to have denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Both teams play again Saturday when Kansas City visits Montreal and the Red Bulls play at Cincinnati.

