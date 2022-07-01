LIV Golf Portland Par Scores

Friday At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club Portland, Oregon Purse: $20 million individuals; $5 million team Yardage: 7,641; Par: 72 Second…

Friday At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club Portland, Oregon Purse: $20 million individuals; $5 million team Yardage: 7,641; Par: 72 Second Round

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 68-68_136 -8

Carlos Ortiz, Fireballs GC 67-69_136 -8

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 69-69_138 -6

Justin Harding, Crushers GC 72-67_139 -5

Brooks Koepka, Smash GC 70-70_140 -4

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 71-69_140 -4

Jinichiro Kozuma, Torque GC 71-69_140 -4

Patrick Reed, 4 Aces GC 72-68_140 -4

Sihwan Kim, Iron Heads GC 72-68_140 -4

Bryson Dechambeau, Crushers GC 72-69_141 -3

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 73-68_141 -3

Pat Perez, 4 Aces GC 69-73_142 -2

Talor Gooch, 4 Aces GC 72-70_142 -2

Martin Kaymer, Cleeks GC 71-72_143 -1

Matthew Wolff, Hy Flers GC 72-71_143 -1

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 75-68_143 -1

Hideto Tanihara, Torque GC 69-75_144 E

Yuki Inamori, Torque GC 71-73_144 E

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 72-72_144 E

Abraham Ancer, Fireballs GC 73-71_144 E

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 70-75_145 +1

Scott Vincent, Gleeks GC 71-74_145 +1

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 70-76_146 +2

Adrian Otaegui, Smash GC 74-72_146 +2

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Torque GC 75-71_146 +2

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 75-71_146 +2

Chase Koepka, Smash GC 73-74_147 +3

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 74-73_147 +3

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 76-71_147 +3

Richard Bland, Smash GC 74-74_148 +4

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 74-74_148 +4

Travis Smyth, Niblicks GC 77-71_148 +4

James Piot, Niblicks GC 73-76_149 +5

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 75-74_149 +5

Euginio Chacarra, Fireballs GC 76-73_149 +5

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 75-74_149 +5

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 79-71_150 +6

Hudson Swafford, Niblicks GC 74-77_151 +7

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 76-75_151 +7

Bernd Wiesberger, Hy Flyers GC 77-74_151 +7

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75-77_152 +8

Phachara Khongwatmai, Iron Heads GC 77-75_153 +8

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 82-70_152 +8

Blake Windred, Punch GC 79-74_153 +9

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Hy Flyers GC 79-74_153 +9

Shaun Norris, Crushers GC 75-79_154 +10

Turk Pettit, Cleeks GC 78-76_154 +10

Jediah Morgan, Punch GC 76-84_160 +16

Teams Scores

4 Aces GC -15

Stinger GC -11

Crushers GC -8

Torque GC -8

Fireballs GC -8

Iron Heads GC -5

Smash GC -3

Majesticks GC -1

Punch GC E

Cleeks GC E

Niblicks GC +1

Hy Flyers GC +4

