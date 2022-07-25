WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Linette upsets Mertens in 1st round of Prague Open

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 1:41 PM

PRAGUE (AP) — Third-seeded Elise Mertens was eliminated from the Prague Open on Monday after losing her first-round match to unseeded Magda Linette of Poland 3-6, 6-2, 2-6.

Linette beat her Belgian opponent for the first time after three losses.

She next faces Daria Snigur or Viktoriya Tomova in the second round of the outdoor hardcourt tournament.

Sixth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck retired due to an injury when she was 5-2 down in her first-round match against Dalila Jakupovic. The Slovenian will play next Qiang Wang of China who rallied to beat Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Eighth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, beat Austria’s Sinja Kraus 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Lin Zhu, Nao Hibino and Chloe Paquet also advanced.

