Leipzig signs Germany defender Raum from Hoffenheim

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 10:28 AM

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig signed Germany left back David Raum from Hoffenheim on a five-year contract Sunday after a breakout season saw him become one of the Bundesliga’s top defenders.

Hoffenheim only signed Raum from second-tier Greuther Fürth a year ago. He had 13 assists in his first season in the top division and made nine appearances for Germany as a key player in coach Hansi Flick’s shakeup of the team.

Kicker magazine reported the transfer is worth 26 million euros ($26.6 million) with a possible further 2 million euros ($2.05 million) in bonuses. That would make Raum by far Leipzig’s biggest signing of the summer, ahead of the reported 12 million euros ($12.3 million) paid for Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager.

The 24-year-old Raum had another four years remaining on his Hoffenheim contract.

