WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Sports » Koundé agrees to 5-year…

Koundé agrees to 5-year contract with Barcelona

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — France defender Jules Koundé has agreed to sign a five-year contract with Barcelona after his transfer from Sevilla was finalized, the Catalan club said Friday.

Koundé will sign the new contract on Monday, Barcelona said, and it will include a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1 billion).

The agreement between Barcelona and Sevilla, which was announced on Thursday, was finalized after the center back passed a medical exam.

Neither club released the transfer fee, but it is widely reported in Spanish media that it reached 50 million euros ($50 million).

The 23-year-old Koundé is Barcelona’s third major signing this month following its sale of 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years. It had also secured striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Raphinha for around a combined 110 million euros.

Barcelona is currently on a preseason tour in the United States. It opens the season at home against Rayo Vallecano on Aug. 13.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up