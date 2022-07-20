WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Sky-high diesel prices
Home » Sports » Kontaveit, Rublev advance at…

Kontaveit, Rublev advance at Hamburg European Open

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rebecca Peterson, while Andrey Rublev started with a victory in the men’s draw.

Kontaveit, ranked second in the world, broke Peterson’s serve five times in their second-round match. The Estonian will take on Andrea Petkovic for a spot in the semifinals.

It will be only Kontaveit’s second appearance in a quarterfinal match since February after her season was disrupted by a coronavirus infection in the spring.

Fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich won 6-3, 6-2 against Aleksandra Krunic to set up a quarterfinal meeting with seventh-seeded Maryna Zanevska.

Rublev hit 12 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 first-round win over Ricardas Berankis. It was Rublev’s first match in Hamburg since winning the 2020 Hamburg Open. The eighth-ranked Russian next plays Francisco Cerundolo.

Fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno-Busta was upset 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) in his second-round match against Alex Molcan, who moves on to a quarterfinal meeting with Borna Coric.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up