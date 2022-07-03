FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Kikanović scores 2 goals, Earthquakes beat Fire 2-1

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 11:30 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanović scored twice — the 22-year-old’s first multi-goal MLS game — and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Sunday night.

Kikanović gave San Jose (4-7-6) a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute and his goal in the 87th made it 2-0.

Brian Gutierrez, a 19-year-old homegrown, scored his first MLS goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Chicago (4-9-5).

San Jose visits Toronto, and Chicago plays host to Columbus, on Saturday.

