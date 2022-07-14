RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Sports » Key hole from the…

Key hole from the opening round of British Open

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open:

HOLE: 1

YARDAGE: 375

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.974

RANK: 12

KEY FACT: Tiger Woods began the British Open with a tee shot that landed in a divot and a second shot that bounced into the Swilcan Burn. He made double bogey and went on to a 78, matching his highest start in the British Open. Rory McIlroy began his round by making a 60-foot putt on his way to a 66 to finish two shots out of the lead.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up