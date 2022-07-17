RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Sports » Key hole from final…

Key hole from final round of the British Open

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the British Open at St. Andrews:

HOLE: 17

YARDAGE: 495

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.456

RANK: 1

KEY FACT: Cameron Smith had a one-shot lead when his approach came up short, leaving the Road Hole bunker between him and the flag. He used putter to ride it along the ridge of the bunker to 10 feet and made the par putt to stay in the lead. Rory McIlroy hit his approach to 15 feet and missed the birdie putt.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up