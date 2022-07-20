WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Sky-high diesel prices
Home » Sports » Juventus signs defender Bremer…

Juventus signs defender Bremer from city rival Torino

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 4:34 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus signed Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from city rival Torino for 41 million euros ($41.7 million) on Wednesday.

Bremer, who was named Serie A defender of the year last season, signed a five-year contract through June 2027.

As well as being an exceptional man-marker, the 25-year-old Bremer has a keen eye for goal and has netted 13 times in his three full seasons in Italy, including 11 in Serie A — a record for a central defender over that period.

Juventus said the fee is payable over three years and that it will also pay Torino up to 8 million euros ($8.1 million) in bonuses.

The news comes a day after center back Matthijs de Ligt completed his move from Juventus to Bayern Munich for 67 million euros ($68.6 million).

Juventus ended last season without a trophy for the first time in 11 years. It won nine straight league titles until 2020.

The Bianconeri have already brought back Paul Pogba and signed Ángel Di María, both on free transfers.

