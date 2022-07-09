RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Jack Skahan scores first MLS goal, Earthquakes rally for tie

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 10:08 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Skahan scored his first MLS goal in stoppage time to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Skahan beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 92nd minute after an attempted clearance by Ifunanyachi Achara sent it back into the penalty box.

Jeremy Ebobisse opened the scoring for San Jose (4-7-7) in the 26th minute with his 10th goal of the season.

Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio scored for Toronto (5-10-4) . Kerr tied it in the 71st, and Osorio gave the Reds the lead four minutes later.

