FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » Sports » Italy's Serie A to…

Italy’s Serie A to have 1st female referee next season

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first woman to officiate in the Italian top flight after she was promoted to the Serie A refereeing pool from next season.

The 31-year-old Ferrieri Caputi already became the first female to referee a match involving a Serie A team last year, in Cagliari’s Italian Cup match against Cittadella. She disallowed three goals during that game.

“It’s a very beautiful moment and one of great satisfaction and it’s also sad to think that someone should be amazed by the presence of a woman,” said Alfredo Trentalange, president of the referees’ governing body in Italy.

“Obviously it’s news that Maria Sole will be the first woman in the Serie A pool, and it’s a historical moment, but the promotion is an advancement that comes from merit and not from privilege.”

Ferrieri Caputi started refereeing seven years ago and was promoted to Serie C five years later.

She also refereed a Serie B match last year, a few months after Maria Marotta became the first female to officiate a second-division match in Italy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up