Italy striker Scamacca joins West Ham for a reported $36M

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 6:09 PM

LONDON (AP) — Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca joined West Ham from Sassoulo for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) on Tuesday as the Premier League club finally brought in some help and competition for Michail Antonio up front.

The 23-year-old Scamacca signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, after being linked with a move to higher-profile teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

He scored 16 goals in 36 matches in Serie A last season and has played seven times for Italy, where he has been compared to former national team striker Christian Vieri because of his power and presence. He is 6-foot-5 (1.95 meters), a similar height to his soccer idol, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

West Ham manager David Moyes has had to rely on Antonio to lead his attack since the club sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January last year.

Moyes might now be back in the market for a central defender after new signing Nayef Aguerd sustained ankle ligament damage in a friendly against Rangers last week.

The 26-year-old Morocco international, who signed from French club Rennes last month, has had surgery and could be sidelined until the turn of the year.

