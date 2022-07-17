IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto Results

Sunday At Exhibition Place Street Circuit Toronto Lap length: 1.786 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Exhibition Place Street Circuit

Toronto

Lap length: 1.786 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

3. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

4. (14) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

5. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

6. (22) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

7. (18) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (10) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

9. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

10. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

11. (15) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

12. (5) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

13. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

14. (7) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

15. (16) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

16. (11) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

17. (17) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

18. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

19. (13) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

20. (25) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

21. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 73, Did not finish.

22. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Chevrolet, 58, Did not finish.

23. (4) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 44, Did not finish.

24. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 30, Did not finish.

25. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.236 mph.

Time of Race: 01:38:45.3087.

Margin of Victory: 0.8106 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-17, Rosenqvist 18, Rahal 19-24, VeeKay 25-28, O’Ward 29-31, Dixon 32-46, VeeKay 47-60, Dixon 61.

Points: Ericsson 351, Power 316, Palou 314, Dixon 307, Newgarden 307, O’Ward 276, McLaughlin 274, Herta 254, Rosenqvist 244, Pagenaud 243.

