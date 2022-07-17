RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy fires security chief, prosecutor | 4-year-old killed in Russian strike | A day in Ukraine's Donetsk | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Sports » IndyCar Honda Indy…

IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto Results

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Exhibition Place Street Circuit

Toronto

Lap length: 1.786 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

3. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

4. (14) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

5. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

6. (22) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

7. (18) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (10) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

9. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

10. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

11. (15) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

12. (5) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

13. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

14. (7) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

15. (16) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

16. (11) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

17. (17) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

18. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

19. (13) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

20. (25) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

21. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 73, Did not finish.

22. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Chevrolet, 58, Did not finish.

23. (4) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 44, Did not finish.

24. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 30, Did not finish.

25. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.236 mph.

Time of Race: 01:38:45.3087.

Margin of Victory: 0.8106 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-17, Rosenqvist 18, Rahal 19-24, VeeKay 25-28, O’Ward 29-31, Dixon 32-46, VeeKay 47-60, Dixon 61.

Points: Ericsson 351, Power 316, Palou 314, Dixon 307, Newgarden 307, O’Ward 276, McLaughlin 274, Herta 254, Rosenqvist 244, Pagenaud 243.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up