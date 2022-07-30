IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Indianapolis Lap length: 2.439 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Alexander Rossi,…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis

Lap length: 2.439 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

3. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

4. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

5. (5) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

6. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

7. (17) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (20) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

9. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

10. (7) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

11. (25) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

12. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

13. (11) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

14. (19) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

15. (18) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

16. (22) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

17. (10) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

18. (14) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

19. (16) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

20. (13) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

21. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.

23. (21) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

24. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 42, Did not finish.

25. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 34, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.481 mph.

Time of Race: 01:48:39.1825.

Margin of Victory: 3.5441 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 5 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Rosenqvist 1-7, Herta 8-13, McLaughlin 14-23, Power 24-30, Herta 31-41, Rossi 42.

Points: Power 431, Ericsson 422, Newgarden 399, Dixon 393, O’Ward 385, Palou 379, McLaughlin 350, Rossi 318, Rosenqvist 299, Herta 284.

