COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored his fourth goal in three games since joining Columbus, and the Crew extended their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to eight with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Hernández, a 23-year-old Colombian making his home debut, put Columbus ahead in the 16th minute off a pass from Lucas Zelarayan, who got the second goal on a penalty kick in the 86th.

Hernández scored five league goals last season for England’s Watford and joined the Crew for what Columbus said was the largest acquisition fee in in its history.

Eloy Room stopped three shots for the Crew (7-5-8), who have four wins and four draws in the league since a May 21 loss to Los Angeles FC.

Columbus outshot Cincinnati (7-8-6) 17-9, with five shots on goal to three for Cincinnati.

Roman Celentano saved three of five shots for Cincinnati, which was coming off four consecutive league draws.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Crew host the New England Revolution and Cincinnati hosts Nashville.

