Hayes, Howard lead Atlanta past Las Vegas 92-76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 31 points, Rhyne Howard scored 24 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-76 on Tuesday night.

Hayes and Howard each scored 11 in the first quarter to help Atlanta (12-14) jump out to a 35-18 lead.

A’ja Wilson had a doubl;e-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Las Vegas (18-8).

Jackie Young had 18 points and Kelsey Plum scored 17 for the Aces.

Candace Parker had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Dream. Hayes sank 11 of her 14 shots.

SUN 82, LIBERTY 63

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones tied a season high with 21 points, Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a season-high six steals as short-handed Connecticut beat New York.

Connecticut (17-9) was without Jonquel Jones, averaging a team-high 15.1 points and nine rebounds, due to health and safety protocols.

Dijonai Carrington scored a career-high 18 points in 18 minutes, and Natisha Hiedeman added 10 points for Connecticut.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting and Stefanie Dolson added 12 points for New York (9-16).

